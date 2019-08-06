Gamers Flawlessly Troll Republicans On Twitter With #VideoGamesAreToBlame

After the two tragic mass shootings that took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Republicans went to their old bag of tricks. Instead of putting the blame where it rightfully belonged, America’s fixation with guns, they blamed video games and mental illness instead. Gamers took to Twitter to unite and troll the GOP for their ridiculous take.

It’s clear the NRA has Republicans nuts in a vice grip when it comes to this matter cause they always blame everything, but the gun manufactures. Immediately after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas that saw 20 people killed, and 26 injured, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick got the video game blame train going. With no proof or evidence, he accused the gaming industry of “teaching kids how to kill.”

“…as long as we continue to only praise God and look at God on a Sunday morning and kick Him out of the town square at our schools the other six days of the week, what do we expect?” –Texas Lt. Gov. @DanPatrick responding to @FoxNews on mass shootings. https://t.co/n04EVS39bY — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 5, 2019

Then it was the House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy’s turn to blame video games. During an interview with Fox News, of course, he stated with no facts:

“But the idea of these video games to dehumanize individuals, to have a game of shooting individuals and others. I’ve always felt that is a problem for future generations and others. We watched from studies shown before of what it does to individuals. When you look at these photos of how it took place, you can see the actions within video games and others.”

clip here — it's very much jumping off Tx. Lt. Gov Dan Patrick's comments to F&F earlier pic.twitter.com/J8PqvNtvz0 — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) August 4, 2019

Finally, it was the orange menace’s turn to following the same talking points. While failing miserably to unite the country after the violent weekend, Trump also used the “violent video games” excuse.

This follows Trump’s meeting with “members of the video game industry” after the shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nothing came of the meeting as you can expect with no real action in the form of sensible gun laws coming to fruition.

Gamers have become fed up with Republicans led by Trump blaming their favorite form of entertainment and fired back by trolling them. The #videogamesaretoblame hashtag caught fire instantly with video game Twitter using the cartoonish violence in their favorite games as a reason for made up violent incidents.

It’s a brilliant flip on the narrative, to see all of them hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Peter Summers / Getty

Gamers Flawlessly Troll Republicans On Twitter With #VideoGamesAreToBlame was originally published on hiphopwired.com