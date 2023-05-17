Gabrielle Union Revealing She & Dwyane Wade “Split Everything 50/50” Sparks Ridiculous Twitter Banter

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Here we go, another unnecessary debate about something a celebrity said concerning their household.

Gabrielle Union isn’t shy about sharing anything regarding her marriage. We all remember when she admitted to being a munch revealing her husband, 41-year-old former NBA player Dwyane Wade enjoys his butt being eaten.

As you can imagine, that caused an uproar at the time, and now Union is once again the center of social media discourse, this time it has nothing to do with what goes down in the couple’s bedroom, but instead, it’s all about how they manage their finances.

During an interview with Bloomberg Originals, the 50-year-old actress opened up about splitting everything “50/50” with her husband.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household because, in this household, we split everything 50/50,” Union said. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, there’s always this gorilla on your back that is like, ‘You better work! You better work! You want to sleep in? Somebody might not eat.’ And it’s hard. It’s hard to let that go, so I’m working on that.”

Union shares a daughter with Wade, 4-year-old Kaavia, whom the couple welcomed via a surrogate, as well as being a stepmother to his other three children from previous relationships. Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 15, whom he shares with his ex-wife Siovaughn Funches and son Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer.

The actress says supporting her family motivates her to keep working hard.

“I have more responsibilities for my money,” she said. “I get nervous. Like, ‘Oh god, that movie didn’t open. Well, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?’… I’m trying to find peace in the journey, not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard.”

Twitter Had Plenty To Say About Gabrielle Union Splitting Everything 50/50

To be expected, Twitter had plenty of thoughts on the matter and couldn’t believe she was going half on things while being married to a former professional basketball player, who is part owner of an NBA franchise and has other lucrative business deals.

“Gabrielle Union said she go 50/50 with a man who is a part owner of an NBA team. the lights are on but ain’t nobody home,” one Twitter user wrote.

“1. I’m not splitting anything with a man who got 3 kids + a bonus child. 2. I’m not splitting anything with a man who made a bonus child that I gotta look at as a constant reminder. 3. Why does millionaire Gabrielle Union sound like she living paycheck-to-paycheck w/ a husband?” another tweet read.

MSNBC anchor Symone D Sanders Townsend defended Union, saying, “The responsibilities Gabrielle Union refers to is being THE financially successful person in your family. So many folks of her age & younger are the 1st to achieve “real money” – that can be a burden. If you don’t understand ok but let’s not pretend she was saying something else.”

Add this debate to the long list of things Twitter will waste its time on. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: WWD / Getty

The post Gabrielle Union Revealing She & Dwyane Wade “Split Everything 50/50” Sparks Ridiculous Twitter Banter appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Gabrielle Union Revealing She & Dwyane Wade “Split Everything 50/50” Sparks Ridiculous Twitter Banter was originally published on hiphopwired.com