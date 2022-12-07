Future Wrote These Top-Charting Songs For Other Artists Like Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love”

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Fans recently discovered Future wrote “Drunk In Love” for Beyoncé and uncovered the reference track on YouTube. The rapper has created a name and cult following for himself, but fans are even more impressed by his stellar pen. Check out some of the top-charting songs Future has written and referenced for other artists inside.

Future first found public musical notoriety in 2011, gaining traction in his hometown of Atlanta when his songs were played by DJ Esco in the notable strip club, Magic City. However, it was 2015’s What A Time To Be Alive mixtape that propelled him to international success.

The successful rapper was working long before the rap community acknowledged him as a rap superstar. Future’s connection to the legendary Dungeon Family is what accelerated his music career in ways most rappers are not privileged to have. He is the cousin to Dungeon Family member and Organized Noize producer Rico Wade. Future learned from the greats in his family and hometown and continued to develop his craft as a musician and songwriter.

In a Dash Radio interview, Dungeon Family and Goodie Mob member Gipp Goodie once gave Future his props for his career progression and divine timing, “Sometimes, people’s time is when it’s time.” He also added that, “Future is Hip Hop. Future is us. So I think Future just done found his niche and coming from the Dungeon Family he knew how to blow up his persona because he got [Big] Gipp, he got [Andre] 3000, he got Cee-lo, he got so many of us around him.”

Aside from building up his name as a world renowned artist, he has been a part of the music industry at large. Future’s masterful pen is what has leveled up his career in a completely new way. He’s written hits for the industry’s biggest talents like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Miley Cyrus.

Fans uncovered the reference track for Beyoncé’s popular song “Drunk In Love,” where he reveals that it almost made his own album.

Check out a list of some of the hit songs Future has written for other artists below:

