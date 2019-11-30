Free Agent NFL WR Terrelle Pryor Stabbed In The Shoulder & Chest, Twitter Reacts

, currently an NFL free agent wide receiver, was stabbed this weekend in the shoulder and chest with chatter around the incident pointing to a girlfriend that carried out the assault. Pryor, who bounced around nine teams and still seeking a squad, is expected to make a full recovery.

Local outlet WTAE reports:

Police were at the Heinz Lofts apartment complex on Saturday morning.

Sources tell Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 a woman is in custody at Pittsburgh Police headquarters in connection with the stabbing.

Her identity is not known.

Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has reached out to Pryor’s agents for a statement.

Pryor has played for the Raiders, Browns, Redskins, Jets and Bills. He was released by the Jaguars earlier this year and is currently a free agent.

The news was initially broken by ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, with his EPSN colleague Jeremy Fowler getting details on Pryor’s condition.

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019

A close family friend of Terrelle Pryor told me the family does expect Pryor to survive the stabbing, and that several family members are by his side post-surgery as doctors monitor his progress. We will be following the story this AM on @SportsCenter — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 30, 2019

Terrelle Pryor’s name has been trending on Twitter for the bulk of the afternoon. We’ve got the reaction to the news below.

