Happy birthday to the beautiful and talented singer Ella Mai! Today (November 3) the “Boo-ed Up” songstress turns 27 years old and although she hasn’t even reached 30 yet, her music (and beauty) has already proven to be timeless.

From completely owning the summer of 2018 with “Boo-ed Up” and “Trip” to winning a Grammy and Billboard Music Award for the catchy tune, Ella Mai is a force to be reckoned with, giving us the best female anthems that make us want to fall in love. And as if being super talented wasn’t enough, the London-born entertainer is also quite fashionable and from her clothes to her hair, she’s always rocking and setting a trend that we love!

Whether she’s keeping it cute and casual for Instagram or getting super glammed up for a red carpet appearance or an award show, we’re loving Ella Mai’s chic style. So, in honor of the singer’s 27th birthday, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite looks from the singing queen and the top five times that Ella Mai was our fashion muse.

Five Times Ella Mai Gave Us Glamour On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com