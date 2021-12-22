LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Happy birthday to Alyssa Michelle Stephens, a.k.a rapper Big Latto! The now 24-year-old is not only known for her clever rhymes and female-centric hits but we also can’t stop thinking about her trendy fashion sense and her killer hairstyles. From her neon yellow locs to her jumbo box braids and everything in between, Latto is definitely our hair inspiration as she gives us look after look that we can’t wait to emulate!

Earlier this week, the rapper held a star-studded cowgirl-themed birthday party in Atlanta where she, of course, gave us style goals with her stellar look. There, she was completely on the theme in her all-white cowgirl attire, rocking a matching jacket, chaps, and hat. But her hair is what we’re still swooning over, as the rapper rocked long, platinum blonde locks that she wore in a loosely curled hairstyle and served face and body as she posed for Instagram.

Check it out below!

While we’re gushing over her recent birthday look, let’s take a look back at some of our favorite hairstyles from Latto over the past year in celebration of her big birthday. Here are five times Latto gave us hair inspiration!

Five Times Big Latto Gave Us Hair Inspo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com