First The Fat Boys Broke Up: Slim Jxmmi Hints Rae Sremmurd Split, Twitter Is Aghast

Of all the young Hip-Hop acts out today, Rae Sremmurd has enjoyed a number of chart-topping moments as a duo. However, a cryptic tweet from Slim Jxmmi seems to suggest the crew is no more.

“I’m not Rae Sremmurd I’m slim jxmmi and ima sink or swim by myself,” Jxmmi wrote in a now-deleted tweet. While it was clear that Swae Lee was becoming the breakout star of the two, it didn’t seem to put much distance between them as a crew despite the triple Sremm Life 3 album that featured solo efforts and a joint effort from them both.

In a series of messages captured by Boots Blog in a tweet, Jxmmi seems to confirm he’s moving on from the crew despite claims from Swae Lee just last week that the crew is still very much intact.

I Really Hope This Is A Joke! #SlimJxmmi Says He Is No Longer #RaeSremmurd & That We Have @goSwaeLee Whats Going On? What Do You Guys Think? pic.twitter.com/mUvJXwfoiQ — Boot Blogs (@BootBlogs) January 12, 2019

On Instagram, Slim Jxmmi once again goes for the mysterious, posting an image reading “Rip slim Jxm” and that a project is dropping some time this year.

As one can imagine considering the news that Lil Uzi Vert is out the game, Twitter fans aren’t taking the news too well as evidenced by the reaction below.

