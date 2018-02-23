Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

Posted February 23, 2018

1. Trevor Noah & Luptia Nyong’o

My mom is a powerful woman who could easily be one of the beautiful soldiers in Wakanda. So it’s beyond a perfect fit that she would be portrayed on the big screen by the radiant and regal Lupita Nyong’ o. I’m beyond excited.

🙌🏽🙌🏽🤗🤗 #Repost @lupitanyongo: When I read @TrevorNoah’s “Born A Crime,” I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation! #BornACrime

2. LeBron James

I know my purpose and its for damn sure bigger than just dribbling a basketball. Thank you young fella for allowing me to inspire you! The greatest moment today! 👑👑

3. Marlon Wayans

Sick 😷😷 🤒🤒 i hate this feeling. Much needed rest.

4. Chris Tucker

5. Bill Bellamy

#allstarweekend has been amazing. It’s Baron ‘s first ever! He is so happy and amazed by all his basketball heroes.. To see him light up and meet this next generation of superstars is just incredible… we are blessed to give him this opportunity. He will be out there one day…. #dreamscometrue

6. Cynthia Bailey

Birthday dinner @bagatellenyc with long time friend @traceyleekemble. Been friends for 30 years & going. Magical night. I love you Tray Wop❤❤

#birthdaygirl #nyc

7. Angela Simmons

View this post on Instagram

California Dreaming ❤️ @fashionnova

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

California Dreaming ❤❤

8. Rihanna

View this post on Instagram

gang.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

gang.

9. Niecy Nash & Ru Paul

Hanging out with cutie pie @Rupaul

10. Queen Latifah

Next commercial I want over @OBG😁😁Wheeeeeeeeee!!!!

11. Guy Torry

Took my Niece to the All Star game for Finishing COLLEGE. Congrats. #Mizzou @nbatv #AllStar @briajoi @flyjocktomjoyner

12. Ayesha & Steph Curry

W my love celebrating last night. So proud of you @stephencurry30 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤. 📷📷 @cassyathenaphoto

13. Jesse Williams

#SurvivorsGuideToPrison Premiere! Proud producers are we: @OfficialDannyTrejo and our very own @TheReggieColeStory @innocenceproject

14. Viola Davis

Thank you for the much needed massage, @burke_williams!! #bwhollywood

