Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

1. Trevor Noah & Luptia Nyong’o
My mom is a powerful woman who could easily be one of the beautiful soldiers in Wakanda. So it’s beyond a perfect fit that she would be portrayed on the big screen by the radiant and regal Lupita Nyong’ o. I’m beyond excited.
#Repost @lupitanyongo: When I read @TrevorNoah’s “Born A Crime,” I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation! #BornACrime
2. LeBron James
I know my purpose and its for damn sure bigger than just dribbling a basketball. Thank you young fella for allowing me to inspire you! The greatest moment today!
3. Marlon Wayans
Sick i hate this feeling. Much needed rest.
4. Chris Tucker
5. Bill Bellamy
#allstarweekend has been amazing. It’s Baron ‘s first ever! He is so happy and amazed by all his basketball heroes.. To see him light up and meet this next generation of superstars is just incredible… we are blessed to give him this opportunity. He will be out there one day…. #dreamscometrue
6. Cynthia Bailey
Birthday dinner @bagatellenyc with long time friend @traceyleekemble. Been friends for 30 years & going. Magical night. I love you Tray Wop
#birthdaygirl #nyc
7. Angela Simmons
California Dreaming
8. Rihanna
gang.
9. Niecy Nash & Ru Paul
Hanging out with cutie pie @Rupaul
10. Queen Latifah
Next commercial I want over @OBGWheeeeeeeeee!!!!
11. Guy Torry
Took my Niece to the All Star game for Finishing COLLEGE. Congrats. #Mizzou @nbatv #AllStar @briajoi @flyjocktomjoyner
12. Ayesha & Steph Curry
W my love celebrating last night. So proud of you @stephencurry30 . @cassyathenaphoto
13. Jesse Williams
#SurvivorsGuideToPrison Premiere! Proud producers are we: @OfficialDannyTrejo and our very own @TheReggieColeStory @innocenceproject
14. Viola Davis
Thank you for the much needed massage, @burke_williams!! #bwhollywood