Last night (Oct. 20), LeBron James’ home debut turned into fight night. The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets got into a brawl, and Twitter loved every moment of it.
It started when Brandon Ingram got called for fouling James Harden on a drive to the hoop. Ingram took offense to the Beard’s flailing (and he had been getting cooked all game), so he shoved the reigning MVP in the back, leading to a struggle standoff between the teams.
However, the real smoke was off to the side where the real action started between Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo.
We’re still not sure if Rondo did indeed spit in CP3’s face as the latter allegedly claimed. What we do know, is that after CP3 is seen putting his hands and finger in Rondo’s face, the former Celtic stung him with a 2-piece and a biscuit. Paul returned a blow in kind before players broke up the fight.
But not before Ingram came running in to throw some hands, too.
Both situations (spit, hands in face) lead to hands being laid (not that we’re condoning violence), just saying. Those are the rules.
Now word is, it was Melo who accidentally spit on Chris Paul. Bruh…
Oh yeah, the Rockets won. Peep the best twitter reacts in the gallery.
—
Photo: Getty
Fight Night: Lakers vs Rockets Brawl Includes Rajon Rondo 2-Piecing Chris Paul, Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
2.
Brandon Ingram walking back to the locker room https://t.co/QlsZePcT2Y— Munk 🇰🇳 (@Pharaoh_Munk) October 21, 2018
3.
4.
Oh they were wilding, #NBATwitter is gonna have a field day pic.twitter.com/JiKkg2YJfy— That Ain't The DJ, That's My DJ (@CoryTownes) October 21, 2018
5.
Ok from another angle, it looks like CP3 returned the 2 piece https://t.co/pskIF1a0yy— Agent of Chaos (@TheTrillAC) October 21, 2018
6.
nipsey’s like “i’m here if ya’ll need me” pic.twitter.com/acy6R7CDLw— juan vidal (@itsjuanlove) October 21, 2018
7.
Travis Scott reaction to Rondo and Chris Paul fighting got me crying pic.twitter.com/CuZ3SnkXp4— Plantain Supernova In The Sky (@showmeyrtwittie) October 21, 2018
8.
RONDO VS. CHRIS PAUL RING THE DAMN BELL pic.twitter.com/x82ATmyWvL— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 21, 2018
9.
Nipsey was ready 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uQNAHcRkMr— 〽️ac (@T_DMac) October 21, 2018
10.
This got me cryin pic.twitter.com/r6LFBi2gB4— Swiff D ™ (@SwiffD) October 21, 2018
11.
Travis Scott was ready to join the brawl 👀 pic.twitter.com/XEJgHZqgHM— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2018
12.
Brandon Ingram is about to gain a lot of respect from his teammates. He was about that life.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 21, 2018
13.
14.
Young Rondo would have kicked Chris Paul the way Van Damme kicked Tong Po. pic.twitter.com/EUuFq1v2jI— David Astramskas (@redapples) October 21, 2018
15.
Floyd’s face during the Chris Paul & Rondo fight >>>> 😂 pic.twitter.com/G1ddcmcvmh— ♚ CarterGoHarder ♚ (@bricecarter) October 21, 2018
16.
*Rockets sit in silence*— Finals P (@TheRealRudyK) October 21, 2018
*Until Chris Paul breaks the ice*
Cp3: y’all seen Rondo spit on me? pic.twitter.com/8NoJ9O3KPL