Fans Will Sell Their Limbs For Drake & 21 Savage’s Expensive Tour [Fan Reactions]

Drake announced a joint tour with Atlanta rapper 21 Savage titled “It’s All A Blur” this week. Tickets for the highly anticipated tour went on pre-sale today (Mar. 15) and fans are outraged by the cost of admission. Check out fan reactions inside.

The “Her Loss” rappers announced the cross-country stadium tour on Monday (Mar. 13) with a visual trailer via Drake’s personal Instagram account. The rap duo will take their talents across the country for a total of 28 stops, spanning 21 cities. The tour begins on June 16 in the vibrant Southern city of New Orleans and ends with a grand finale in the desert of Glendale, Ariz. on September 5.

Cash App card holders snagged early access to purchase pre-sale tickets on Wednesday (Mar. 15). However, many fans complain about the extremely steep prices from the nosebleeds to floor seats.

Drake and 21 fans take to social media to express their outrage and utter disdain for the ticket prices.

One fan hilariously tweeted, “Drake and 21’s tickets might cost an arm and a leg but good thing I got 2 of each.” Another shared a tweet saying, “Drake and 21 want $470 for the nosebleedds??!,” with a popular Soulja Boy meme.

After many fans pulled from their life savings to secure Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour tickets and SZA’s SOS Tour, they just don’t have it in this dreadful economy to support another billionaire’s dreams.

As prices increase for literally everything in life from the price of eggs to gas, the live performance industry takes a hit too. The impending recession probably has a lot to do with ticket increases as things simply costs more.

Fans are finding innovative ways to support their favorite artists and create once in a lifetime experiences for themselves and loved ones including figuratively cutting off and selling their limbs for concert tickets.

It’s all fun and games until someone really hits the Black Market.

Check out fan reactions to Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur tour prices below:

Fans Will Sell Their Limbs For Drake & 21 Savage’s Expensive Tour [Fan Reactions] was originally published on globalgrind.com