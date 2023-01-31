Fans Love That Netflix’s ‘That ’90s Show’ Includes OG ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Members

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Netflix’s “That ’90s Show” brings fans the nostalgia they missed from “That ’70s Show” 25 years later. Fans are pleasantly surprised at the reboot’s success since the original series set the bar extremely high. The inclusion of the show’s original cast members propelled this show to greater heights, giving fans an ideal ensemble cast with added actors to make it the perfect blend for this next generation of viewers. Check out fan reactions since its release inside.

“That ’70s Show” first aired off ox in 1998 and ran for eight seasons until 2006. The period teen sitcom was set in the mood ring and polyester era of the 1970s. It was a retro-hip situation comedy about an eclectic group of friends on the verge of adulthood. The group lived in the suburbs of Wisconsin, where they yearn for independence amid the growing pains of becoming adults. The series starred Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp, and Kurtwood Smith.

The ’90s reboot brings back some of the original cast favorites like Grace, Prepon, Kutcher, Kunis, Rupp and Kurtwood as adult parents and grandparents. It’s the nostalgia fans didn’t realize they desired from this cult classic series.

“That ’90s Show” aired on Jan. 19 to Netflix. It follows a new generation of kids, starring Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna. Haverda’s new co-stars include talented actors Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Mace Coronel as Jay, Sam Morelos as Nikki and Maxwell Ace Donovan as Nate.

The show description details:

In the summer of 1995, Leia Forman makes friends with a new generation of Point Place kids while visiting her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in Wisconsin.

The newest rendition invites its core ensemble cast back onscreen for a fresh and exciting take on the ’90s for a new generation of TV lovers. Be sure to watch the first season on Netflix while fans patiently await the second season renewal announcement.

Check out what fans are saying about Netflix’s “That ’90s Show” below:

Fans Love That Netflix’s ‘That ’90s Show’ Includes OG ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Members was originally published on globalgrind.com