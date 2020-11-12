On this day (November 12) in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was birthed at Butler University in Indianapolis. Their mission? To “enhance the quality of life for women and their families in the U.S. and globally through community service, civil, and social action. Our goal is to achieve greater progress in the areas of education, health awareness, and leadership development.”
SEE ALSO: Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]
Take a look at 9 celebrity members of Sigma Gamma Rho below…
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
1. Kelly PriceSource:Kelly Price
Grammy-nominated R&B singer
2. MC LyteSource:Getty
Hip-Hop recording artist
3. Vanessa Bell ArmstrongSource:Getty
Grammy-nominated gospel recording artist
4. Victoria RowellSource:Getty
Actress (The Young and the Restless), foster care activist
5. Maritza Correia McClendonSource:Getty
First Puerto Rican of African descent in the US to set an American and World swimming record, 2004 Olympic Silver Medalist
6. Tonya Lee WilliamsSource:Getty
Actress, The Young and the Restless
7. Renee PowellSource:Getty
Retired professional golfer; second African American woman to play on the LPGA tour.
8. Martha ReevesSource:Getty
R&B and pop singer, former politician, former lead singer of the Motown girl group “Martha and the Vandellas”
9. Hattie McdanielsSource:Getty
Actress, Gone With the Wind, (1939)