Famous Celebrity Feuds

Posted July 25, 2017

Hollywood is full of glitz and glamor and greatness.   It also has bullying, backstabbing, boyfriend stealing, gossiping, cheating, punching, and all things not so glamorous.   Here are a few of the celebrity feuds that made headlines.

1. Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore

Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore are embroiled in a bitter battle that includes Zolciak accusing the beauty queen of making fun of her son. (Photo: Instagram/Pr Photos)

2. Tyler Perry & Spike Lee

It is no secret that Spike Lee is not a fan of Tyler Perry movies, even going to the extreme calling them ‘Buffoonery’ and Tyler has had enough. He finally responded with ‘Spike Lee can go straight to hell. BAM. (AP)

