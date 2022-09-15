Every year we lose some of your legendary favorites and 2022 isn’t an exception. Here we pay homage to all of the famous black people who have passed away in 2022.

May they all Rest In Peace

Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Singer Jesse Powell 9/13/2022 Source:Getty Singer Jesse Powell performs at Chess Records Studios in Chicago, Illinois in July 1998. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images). microphone,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,performance,singer,1990-1999,artist,illinois,chicago – illinois,blues music,singing,compact disc,r&b,soul music,chess records

2. Ramsey Lewis 9/12/2022 Source:Getty NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES – MAY 4: Ramsey Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 4, 2001. (Photo by Clayton Call/Redferns) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,jazz music,piano,new orleans jazz – basketball team,ramsey lewis – jazz musician

3. David A. Arnold 9/7/2022 Source:Netflix Description David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For The Weak. David A. Arnold in David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For The Weak. Cr. Netflix © 2022 david arnold,david a. arnold

4. Bernard Shaw 9/7/2022 Source:Getty Journalist Bernard Shaw attends 13th Annual ACE Awards on January 12, 1992 at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,hollywood – california,journalist,pantages theater,accessories council excellence awards,bernard shaw – newscaster

5. Songwriter Lamont Dozier 8/8/2022 Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Lamont Dozier attends Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration at Microsoft Theater on February 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,california,city of los angeles,annual event,grammy awards,microsoft theater – los angeles,lamont dozier

6. Actor Roger E. Mosley 8/7/2022 Source:Getty American actor and director Roger E. Mosley (1938-2022), poses for a portrait in August 1992 in Silverlake, California. Mosley played the helicopter pilot Theodore T.C. Calvin in the original CBS television series Magnum, P.I. (Photo by Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,actor,smiling,california,1990-1999,film director,bracelet,necklace,jewelry,roger e. mosley

7. Actress Nichelle Nichols 7/30/2022 Source:Getty 13 September 1994, North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne: Nichelle Nichols, U.S. actress who rose to fame as Nyota Uhura in the space series Star Trek (Starship Enterprise), photographed Sept. 13, 1994. Photo: Horst Galuschka/dpa (Photo by Horst Galuschka/picture alliance via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,film industry,actress,1990-1999,germany,human interest,fame,outer space,cologne,star trek,north rhine westphalia,nichelle nichols,uhura,starship enterprise

8. NBA Hall of fame Bill Russell 7/31/2022 Source:Getty Los Angeles, CA – April 06: Hall of fame and former Boston Celtic great Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Celtic great Bill Russell during the unveiling of a bronze statue of legendary Los Angeles Lakers and NBA Hall of Fame player Elgin Baylor in Star Plaza created by sculptors/artists Julie Rotblatt Amrany and Omri Amrany at Staples Center on Friday, April 6, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,sport,california,city of los angeles,basketball – sport,athlete,boston celtics,los angeles lakers,launch event,famous place,hall of fame,former,bill russell – basketball player,basketball player,elgin baylor,nba pro basketball,bronze statue,human made,crypto.com arena

9. Actress Mary Alice 6/27/2022 Source:Getty Pasadena, CA – 1993: Mary Alice with award at the 45th Primetime Emmy Awards, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, California, Sunday, September 19, 1993. (Photo by Dan Watson /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,1990-1999,award,auditorium,annual primetime emmy awards,pasadena – california,emmy awards,mary alice

10. Singer, Songwriter, Bass Innovator, Music Producer Michael Henderson 7/19/2022 photo

11. Comedian Jak Knight 6/14/2022 Source:Getty SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 04: Comedian Jak Knight performs onstage at Room 415 Comedy Club during Colossal Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 4, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,california,comedian,humor,auditorium,san francisco – california,day 3,town square,local government building,bill graham civic auditorium,colossal clusterfest,jak knight

12. Singer William Poogie Hart of The Delfonics 6/14/2022 Source:Getty LONG BEACH, CA – NOVEMBER 11: Singer William Poogie Hart of The Delfonics performs onstage during the Tropicalia Music and Taco Festival at Queen Mary Events Park on November 11, 2017 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,singer,california,event,music festival,long beach – california,r&b,taco,mexican food,william hart – singer

13. NFL Player Jaylon Ferguson 6/22/2022 Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson #45 of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,sport,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,match – sport,sideline,baltimore ravens,linebacker,las vegas raiders,allegiant stadium,jaylon ferguson

14. NFL Player Caleb Swanigan 6/20/2022 Source:Getty PORTLAND, OREGON – FEBRUARY 06: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during their game at Moda Center on February 06, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

15. College Basketball Player Darius Lee 6/21/2022 Source:Getty AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 09: Timmy Allen (0) of the Texas Longhorns stares down Darius Lee (23) of the Houston Baptist Huskies prior to driving around him during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Houston Baptist Huskies at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX on November 9, 2021. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,texas,gulf coast states,staring,match – sport,austin – texas,ncaa,university of texas at austin,erwin center,texas longhorns,drive – ball sports,men’s college basketball,timmy allen

16. Rapper Trouble 6/5/2022 Source:Hot 96.3 Rapper Trouble in the studio with B Swift. trouble,rapper trouble

17. NFL Player Marion Barber, III 6/2/2022 Source:Getty 12 October 2008 – Marion Barber III (24) of the Dallas Cowboys during the Arizona Cardinals 30-24 win over the Cowboys at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. photography,horizontal,usa,sport,arizona,american football – sport,nfl,match – sport,winning,dallas cowboys,glendale – arizona,marion barber iii,nfc east

18. Reality Star Tytyana Miller 5/29/2022 Source:Getty SANTA MONICA, CA – MAY 24: Actor Romeo Miller (C) with his sisters Itali Miller (L) and Tytyana Miller (R) attend the premiere of “Adolescence” at Laemmle Monica Film Center on May 24, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,actor,film industry,california,males,females,three people,film premiere,red carpet event,sister,santa monica,adolescence,romeo – rapper,premiere event,laemmle monica film center

19. NFL Player Jeff Gladney 5/30/2022 Source:Getty INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Jeff Gladney #DB10 of the TCU Horned Frogs speaks to the media on day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,the media,sport,talking,day,american football – sport,nfl,stadium,day 4,indianapolis,nfl scouting combine,lucas oil stadium,ncaa,indiana,tcu horned frogs,jeff gladney

20. Jazz Singer & Keyboardist Bernard Wright 5/20/2022

21. Rapper Lil Keed 5/13/2022 Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – JULY 17: Lil Keed performs at 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,party – social event,birthday,usa,music,concert,performance,loan,georgia – us state,georgia state university,atlanta – georgia,lil keed

22. NBA Hall of Famer Bob Lanier 5/11/2022 Source:Getty NEW YORK – JANUARY 27: Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier announces the Right Guard Total Defense Challenge at the NBA Store on January 27, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images) celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,headshot,sport,two people,basketball – sport,bob lanier – basketball

23. Podcaster Kevin Samuels 5/5/2022 Source:Atlanta FX Kevin Samuels as Robert “Shea” Lee in “Atlanta.” atlanta,fx,atlanta fx,kevin samuels

24. Andrew Woolfolk of Earth Wind And Fire 4/24/2022 Source:Getty Andrew Woolfolk, Earth, Wind and Fire 17 March 1982, Wembley Arena. (Photo by Solomon NJie/GettyImages) color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,music,uk,london – england,1980-1989,archival,stadium,three quarter length,wembley,andrew woolfolk

25. Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark of Hi-Five 4/19/2022 Source:Getty MERRILLVILLE, IN – JANUARY 1991: Roderick Clark of Hi-Five poses for photos backstage at the Star Plaza in Merrillville, Indiana in January 1991. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,concert,singer,1990-1999,black and white,artist,popular music concert,compact disc,backstage,pop music,r&b,soul music,indiana,small group of people,high-five,tony thompson

26. Dwayne Haskins 4/9/2022 Source:Getty PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Ohio State (7) Dwayne Haskins (QB) celebrates the victory during the Rose Bowl Game between the Washington Huskies and the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 01, 2019, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Ohio State defeated Washington 28-23. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) vertical,photography,usa,celebration,success,sport,california,ohio,american football – sport,match – sport,pasadena – california,ncaa college football,ncaa,ohio state buckeyes,ohio state university,washington huskies,university of washington,college american football,rose bowl game,washington huskies american football,dwayne haskins

27. Rapper Archie Eversole 4/3/2022 Source:R1 Report: ATL Rapper Archie Eversole ‘We Ready’ Passed Away At 37 report: atl rapper archie eversole ‘we ready’ passed away at 37

28. DJ Kay Slay 4/18/2022 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 05: DJ Kay Slay attends the In Arms Reach fundraiser at The Griffin on March 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Getty Images) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,charity benefit,the griffin,dj kay slay,in arms reach

29. Celebrity make up artist and beauty founder AJ Crimson 3/30/2022 Source:PUMA NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 15: AJ Crimson attends AJ Crimson Beauty Celebrate You editor brunch with Naturi Naughton on August 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for AJ Crimson Beauty ) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,smiling,fashion,naturi naughton,brunch,a.j. crimson

30. Gospel Singer LaShun Pace 3/21/2022 Source:Getty Lashun Pace attends the 26th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on January 15, 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Beth Gwinn/FilmMagic) vertical,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,star – space,award,annual event,walking,tennessee,gospel music,nashville,grand ole opry

31. Rapper Goonew aka Big Wizzle 3/18/2022 Source:@goonew64 Goonew aka Big Wizzle rapper,washington dc,maryland,shot,dmv,hoodrich pablo juan,killed,goonew,lil dude,district heights,big wizzle

32. Singer / TV Personality Traci Braxton 3/11/2022 Source:Getty UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 03: Singer / TV Personality Traci Braxton visits Hallmark’s “Home & Family” at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 03, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,smiling,singer,california,three quarter length,visit,tv personality,universal city,universal studios hollywood,traci braxton,hallmark

33. Actor Johnny Brown 3/2/2022 Source:Getty Johnny Brown winners of the Impact Award for “Good Times” (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,fun,award,impact,winning,santa monica,bernnadette stanis,ja’net dubois

34. Football Player Charley Taylor 2/19/2022 Source:Getty Washington Redskins wide receiver Charley Taylor. photography,people,one person,horizontal,portrait,headshot,sport,1970-1979,archival,american football – sport,wide receiver – athlete,nfc east,washington commanders

35. Rapper Snootie Wild 2/26/2022 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 25: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper Snootie Wild visits Music Choice on May 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,music,rapper,visit,music choice,snootie wild

36. Actor Moses J. Moseley 1/26/2022 Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 3: Moses Moseley attends the Sneak-Peek Cast and Crew Screening of “Kudzu Zombies” on June 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,cast member,california,city of los angeles,moses moseley

37. Singer Betty Davis 2/10/2022 Source:Getty Portrait of American Funk, Soul, and R&B singer singer Betty Davis (nee Mabry), New York, New York, 1969. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,portrait,music,smiling,singer,african-american ethnicity,white background,females,north america,archival,human interest,1960-1969,r&b,soul music,funk music,black culture,afro hairstyle,betty davis – singer

38. Syl And Jimmy Johnson Jimmy died on January 31, 2022 and Syl died on February 6, 2022 Source:Getty Syl and Jimmy Johnson in a recording studio in Chicago, Illinois, May 3, 2001. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,smiling,african ethnicity,two people,illinois,chicago – illinois,blues music,guitar,black culture,syl johnson – musician

39. Donny Gerrard of the ‘Skylark’s 2/3/2022 Source:Getty PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 05: (L-R) Vicki Randle, Donny Gerrard, Rick Holmstrom and Mavis Staples perform at La Cigale on July 5, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns) color image,photography,celebrities,france,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,paris – france,music,performance,international landmark,soul music,la cigale,mavis staples

40. Massachusetts State Senator William Owens 1/22/2022 Source:Getty BOSTON, MA – APRIL 6: Massachusetts State Senator William Owens (center) addresses a press conference in City Hall Plaza in Boston on April 6, 1976, the day after the assault on Ted Landsmark. Others prominent in photo: State Rep. Doris Bunte and Royal Bolling Jr. (left of Sen. Owens), State Rep. Mary Goode (right of Sen. Owens), Wayne Budd Pres. of Black Lawyers Association, and Otto Snowden (wearing hat) founder of Freedom House. (Photo by Ted Dully/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,day,1970-1979,boston – massachusetts,archival,press conference,social issues,violence,massachusetts,speech,town hall – government building

41. Andre Leon Talley Fashion Icon and Former Vogue Creative Director 1/18/2022 Source:Getty NEW YORK CITY, NY – SEPTEMBER 3: Andre Leon Talley attends FIT Couture Council Award Luncheon honoring ISABEL TOLEDO at The Rainbow Room on September 3, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by JOE SCHILDHORN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,award,lunch,respect,andre leon talley

42. Lusia Harris first woman drafted by the NBA 1/18/2022 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: Ben Proudfoot, Gabe Godol, Lusia Harris and Brandon Somerhalder attend the 2021 Tribeca Festival Premiere Shorts: “Go Big” at Hudson Yards on June 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,film industry,film premiere,red carpet event,shorts,tribeca,premiere event,tribeca festival,lusia harris

43. Charles E. McGee Tuskegee Airmen and one of the first African American pilots in the US Military 1/16/2022 Source:Getty Eighty-nine year-old Charles E. McGee, Colonel, USAF, Ret.,one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, visits the WWII Memorial May 8, 2009 in Washington, DC. During his thirty-one year career spanning three wars McGee flew a total of 408 combat missions. Charles McGee proved that not only was he, an African-American able to fly, but he was able to fly and fight as well as served a stellar Air Force career for over three decades. Charles McGee flew the P-51C, named �Kitten�. Kitten was McGee�s wife�s nickname. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images) people,horizontal,usa,washington dc,human interest,visit,human age,air force,us air force,tuskegee airmen,colonel,war memorial,national world war ii memorial

44. James Forman of Mtume 1/9/2022 Source:Getty Portrait of American R&B and Funk musician and producer James Mtume, 1973. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,musician,waist up,portrait,music,males,1970-1979,mustache,archival,human interest,producer,r&b,facial hair,funk music,afro hairstyle

45. Sidney Poitier Academy Winning Actor 1/7/2022 Source:Getty US actor Sidney Poitier poses with his honorary Oscar 24 March, 2002 at the 74th Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA. AFP PHOTO/LEE CELANO (Photo by LEE CELANO / AFP) (Photo by LEE CELANO/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,actor,film industry,headshot,smiling,california,hollywood – california,annual event,american culture,gesturing,awards ceremony,honor,statue,academy awards,sidney poitier,oscar statuette,trophy – award

46. Singer Jessie D. (Jessie Lee Daniels) Of The Force MD’s 1/5/2022 Source:Getty CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 1986: Singer Jessie D. (Jessie Lee Daniels) of The Force MD’s performs at the U.I.C. Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois in September 1986. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) vertical,microphone,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,concert,performance,1980-1989,black and white,archival,artist,illinois,chicago – illinois,three quarter length,singing,compact disc,r&b,stage – performance space