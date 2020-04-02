Emily B has some great genes. Daughter, Taina Williams just celebrated her 22nd birthday and man let me tell you something…she is gorgeous!

Listen Live

Taina is growing up and looking like her mommy more and more by the day! Rapper G Herbo is currently the lucky man dating Fab’s step daughter. I wonder if there was an exchange of a verse for his approval on Herbo to date his step daughter. Ha!

Related: Lori Harvey Sittin’ Pretty At The Poker Table [Photos]

Levi Jeans Challenge Has Girls Showing Off There ASSets [Photos]

Fabolous Step Daughter Is Grown And FINE! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com