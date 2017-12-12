When you are shopping for your friend with natural hair, it can be difficult to decipher between the hair puddings, co-washes, twist out gels, and hydrating shampoos that are perfect for her tresses. Don’t fret, we put together the top 12 natural hair products to gift your friend that will keep her twist-out poppin’ and hair shining!

FAB FINDS: Here Are The Top 12 Products To Gift Your Naturalista Friend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

4. MALIN AND GOETZ PEPPERMINT SHAMPOO AND CILANTRO CONDITIONER View this post on Instagram Don't let your hair miss out on this hydrating duo. 📷: @chopchopnn A post shared by (MALIN+GOETZ) (@malinandgoetz) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT I first tried this product in a boutique hotel and now I’m hooked. The shampoo and conditioner combo left my hair so hydrated and healthy. The peppermint shampoo removes product buildup without stripping your hair. Malin and Goetz Peppermint Shampoo, MalinAndGoetz.com, $20.00. Malin and Goetz Cilantro Conditioner, MalinAndGoetz.com, $22.00.