FAB FINDS: Here Are The Top 12 Products To Gift Your Naturalista Friend

When you are shopping for your friend with natural hair, it can be difficult to decipher between the hair puddings, co-washes, twist out gels, and hydrating shampoos that are perfect for her tresses. Don’t fret, we put together the top 12 natural hair products to gift your friend that will keep her twist-out poppin’ and hair shining!
1. EDITORS’ PICK: SHEA MOISTURE COCONUT AND HIBISCUS
This line is one of my favorites and works so well on “4” hair. The curl enhancing smoothie leads to some of the best twist-outs! Coconut & Hibiscus Hair Care Trio, SheaMoisture.com, $25.00.
2. LOTTA BODY CONTROL ME EDGE GEL
For the girl with unruly edges and hair that can never seem to be laid, gift her with this edge gel. It works wonders and also has coconut and shea oils for moisturizing purposes. Lotta Body Control Me Edge Gel – 2.25 oz jar, SallyBeauty.com, $3.79.
3. EDITORS’ PICK: CREME OF NATURE CERTIFIED NATURAL COCONUT MILK STYLING PRODUCTS
These are the latest products to be released by Creme of Nature and they don’t disappoint. Coconut milk is a hydrating property and so good for your hair. I’m loving the Essential 7 Treatment Oil. While you can use it in the LOC method, I tried it as a hot oil treatment and it left my hair so soft! Creme Of Nature Essential & Treatment Oil With Coconut Milk, BeautyDrama.com, $4.19.
4. MALIN AND GOETZ PEPPERMINT SHAMPOO AND CILANTRO CONDITIONER
I first tried this product in a boutique hotel and now I’m hooked. The shampoo and conditioner combo left my hair so hydrated and healthy. The peppermint shampoo removes product buildup without stripping your hair. Malin and Goetz Peppermint Shampoo, MalinAndGoetz.com, $20.00. Malin and Goetz Cilantro Conditioner, MalinAndGoetz.com, $22.00.
5. SHEA MOISTURE RAW SHEA BUTTER EXTRA-MOISTURE DETANGLER
This lightweight detangler is great for dry and damaged hair. The best part is that this is a leave-in conditioner, so you don’t have to worry about washing out! Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Extra-Moisture Detangler, SheaMoisture.com, $11.99.
6. CAMILLE ROSE NATURALS STYLING BUTTERS
These butters not only leave your hair with great styling, but also promotes growth and health. The Almond Jai Twisting Butter is perfect for dry hair in the winter. Camille Rose Styling Butters (Various), Target.com, $15.19 – $16.99.
7. EDITORS’ PICK: JANE CARTER SOLUTION CURLS TO GO! SHINE ON CURL ELIXIR
This curl elixir is perfect after using a curl refresher. It adds instant shine and has argan oil in the formula. Curls To Go! Shine On Curl Elixir, Walmart.com, $8.59.
8. SHEA MOISTURE STRENGTHEN & RESTORE LOC AND BRAID BUTTER
A big part of hair growth, is hair retention. If your hair is consistently breaking, you won’t get the long curls you desire. This product helps strengthen your hair and prevent it from breaking. Use it with a protective style! Strengthen & Restore Loc And Braid Butter, SallyBeauty.com, $10.99.
9. AS I AM HYDRATION ELATION
This deep conditioner contains coconut, green tea, shea butter, Vitamin E and other hair fortifiers that will strengthen and condition your hair. As I Am Hydration Elation, SallyBeauty.com, $15.99.
10. MIELLE ORGANICS HEALTHY HAIR ADULT VITAMINS
Hair health starts from the inside and Mielle Organics created these delicious gummies that will help your hair health and growth. Mielle Organics Healthy Hair Adult Vitamins, SallyBeauty.com, $18.99.
11. EDITORS’ PICK: DARK AND LOVELY CLUMPING CURL CLAY CLEANSER
Dark And Lovely released their Clumping Curl Clay Cleanser and it’s goals. Your hair will be clean and moisturized without feeling stripped. The creamy formula makes a little go a long way. Pair it with the Curl Creme Gel for a beautiful braidout. Dark And Lovely Clumping Curl Clay Cleanser, WalMart.com, $8.67. Dark And Lovely Curl Creme Gel, WalMart.com, $5.14.