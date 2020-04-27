Ex-Naughty Dog Employee Allegedly Leaks “The Last of Us Part II’ Key Plot Details, Gamers React

Naughty Dog and PlayStation are currently wishing they could hit the reset button in 2020 right now.

PlayStation’s highly-anticipated exclusive title, The Last of Us Part II, had its wig pushed back indefinitely thanks to the coronavirus, but little did the studio behind the game know that would be the least of its worries. A significant leak has hit the web revealing major plot details and pivotal cutscenes that basically spoiling the game. If you’re wondering about the authenticity of the videos, the voice work, and character models, all but confirm the videos are indeed real.

Sony and Naughty Dog have not confirmed the authenticity of the leaked material. However, they have been working rapidly to remove videos from Youtube where the video originated from and Reddit threads but can still be found on gaming forums like ResetEra.

Allegedly, word on the Twitter streets is that a disgruntled ex-Naughty Dog employee is behind the leaks. That would make sense due to what hit the web.

The Last of Us Part II was first unveiled back in December 2016 and then showed off in during a preview event back in September. The game was initially slated to be released in February 2020, then it was delayed to May 2020 before eventually being Sony, and Naughty Dog announced the game was being shelved indefinitely.

With this recent turn of events, who knows, maybe Naughty Dog and Sony will decide to release the game now due to the leak. Developers are working hard as we speak to finalize the game.

Of course, the video game world is reacting to the massive leak. A lot of fans of the franchise were left disappointed by what they saw and are glad they didn’t spend money on the game…yet. You can peep all of the reactions in the gallery below.

