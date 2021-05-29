Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
Call it the end of a very brief era. It looks like
Erica Mena
and her husband, Safaree Samuels, will be going their separate ways. The
Love & Hip Hop
couple tied the knot in late 2019, and just shy of two years since their wedding, Mena has filed for divorce.
Relationships are tough, but can be even more difficult with millions watching. Today we look at reality show couples whose love didn’t stand the test of time.
1. Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Source:Getty
2. Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J – Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Source:Getty
3. Falynn and Simon Guobadia – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
4. Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Source:Getty
5. Letoya Luckett and Tommicus Walker – T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle
6. Princess Love and Ray J – Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
Source:Getty
7. Erica Dixon and Lil Scrappy – Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
8. Althea Heart & Benzino – Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
9. Kenya Moore and Marc Daly – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
10. Cyn Santana and Joe Budden… and Tahiry Jose – Love & Hip Hop New York
Source:Viacom
11. Erica Mena and Safaree – Love & Hip Hop New York
Source:VH1
12. Porsha Williams and Kordell Stewart – The Real Housewives of Atlanta
13. Omarion and Apryl Jones – Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
Source:Getty