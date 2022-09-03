Dreamville Queen: Twitter Appreciates The Artistry Of Ari Lennox, Celebrates ‘Away Message’ EP

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

is soon to release her second major label studio album in age/sex/location but gave fans a bit of a surprise audio treat earlier this week. With the August 31 release of Away Message, the EP serves as a holdover but fans on Twitter are showing their appreciation for the Dreamville Records songstress.

On Saturday (September 3), Ari Lennox had her name trending on Twitter although the singer is taking a social media break until the September 9 release of age/sex/location. Building the anticipation for the project was label head J. Cole, who shared a message to the Dreamville fans that revealed a text message from Lennox explaining the album.

“I asked Ari what this new album means to her. I needed to know cuz I f*ck with it so heavy. What I hear is the highs, lows, joys and pains of dating life in 2022. But her answer made it even deeper for me. Appreciate you @arilennox Looking forward to the rest of the world hearing it,” read Cole’s caption sharing the explainer, which can be seen below.

Away Message was announced by Lennox in a tweet, totally taking her legion of fans by surprise. The quick EP features five tracks, including the opener “Queen Space” featuring the talents of Summer Walker.

On Twitter, the well-deserved praise for Ari Lennox is still going. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

