Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 2 Recap

Published on April 3, 2023

Dreamville Festival 2023 - Day 2

Source: Paige Boyd / Paige Boyd

When we say that Dreamville Fest 2023 owes us NOTHING… we really mean it!

With the sun shining, day 2 of Raleigh’s premiere music festival kicked off with a bang. With performances by Reuben Vincent, Jordan Ward, Cozz, Baby Tate, Ayra Starr, Mario, Waka Flocka Flame, Bas, JID, Summer Walker, and Burna Boy, the energy was at an all-time high. We also had the added bonus of special guests Travis Porter, 6lack and Rapsody to get the crowd jumping!

And, as always, we closed things out with Dreamville’s head honcho J. Cole performing his hits. However, he was not alone this year as he welcomed the one and only Drake as a special guest. And as if THAT wasn’t enough, Drake brought some guests himself, including GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and Lil Wayne!

Needless to say, it’s going to be hard to top this year’s festival… but we can’t wait until 2024’s fest!

Check out highlights from day 2 of Dreamville Fest in our gallery below!

RELATED: Dreamville Music Festival: Day 1 Recap

Dreamville Festival 2023 – Day 2 Recap  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Simon Chasalow/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park, April 2, 2023

2. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Izzy Nuzzo/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park, April 2, 2023

3. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Julian Bajsel/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park, April 2, 2023

4. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Greg Noire/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency

Photos of day 2 of Dreamville Festival 2023 at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park, April 2, 2023

5. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Beth Saravo/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency

Photos of day 2 of Dreamville Festival 2023 at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park, April 2, 2023

6. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Simon Chasalow/Dreamville Festival/The Parallel Agency

Photos from 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park, April 2, 2023

7. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

8. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

9. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

10. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

11. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

12. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

13. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

14. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

15. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

16. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

17. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

18. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:R1

Dreamville Festival 23

19. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:R1

Dreamville Festival 23

20. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

21. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

22. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

23. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

24. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

25. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

26. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

27. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

28. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

29. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

30. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

Source:Paige Boyd

Photos from day 2 of 2023 Dreamville Festival at Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on April 2, 2023

31. Everything that Went Down at Day 2 of Dreamville

