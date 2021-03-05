Drake Drops Off Fresh 3-Pack ‘Scary Hours 2’ & Twitter Mostly Salutes The Boy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Drake is inching closer to releasing his full-length album Certified Lover Boy, but a brand-new three-pack of tracks will have to suffice for now. Scary Hours 2 made its debut on Friday (March 5) and, per usual, Drizzy has gained both a high amount of accolades for his work with the requisite criticism his work seems to inspire in some.

The mini EP starts off with “What’s Next” which features production from Maneesh and Supah Mario. On this one, Drake carries the work all by his lonesome. The following track, “Wants and Needs” with production from Cardo, Dez Wright, and 40. Lil Baby shows up on the help out and drops a scene-stealing verse which complements the bars Drake started the song with.

The final song of the Scary Hours 2 trilogy is “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” featuring Rick Ross and production from Austin Powerz, FnZ, Keanu Beats, and Boi-1da. Ricky Rozay delivers more of his “richer than everyone” talk but Drake’s anchoring verse was definitely one he needed to get off in order to cement his legacy as one of the best acts of his era.

In addition to the new drop, Drake announced the relaunch of OVO Sound Radio and the introduction of a new 24-hour station, “SOUND 42” via Sirius XM. The shows went live at 10:30 PM EST on Thursday (March 3) and the station can be heard by following this link.

On Twitter, the chatter around Drake and the Scary Hours 2 project has been robust as expected. We’ve got the reaction from all sides listed out below.

