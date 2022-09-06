Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Drake was caught lackin! The Candian superstar was spotted at a concert with up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice . Now, if you know Drizzy, he’s a sniper, to say the least, but this one has everyone shocked. The Bronx rapper, Ice Spice has been getting a lot of recognition via Tik Tok for her viral song, ‘ Munch ‘.

Soon as the OVO don heard her latest On The Radar freestyle, he slid in the rappers DM to big her up.

Following that was a random trip to Canada where rumors say Drake flew Ice Spice out. During the drill rapper’s trip to Canada, she was spotted at a concert enjoying herself beside the 6 God.

It is safe to say people are drooling over Ice Spice looks.

Check out photos of Drake’s rumored sneaky link below!

Drake a Munch?! Meet Ice Spice, Drizzy’s Rumored Sneaky Link [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com