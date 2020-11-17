Donald’s Trump Homie Lil Wayne Could Face 10 Years Over Gun Charge

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

, outgoing President Donald Trump ‘s Hip-Hop homie, has been dogged by legal troubles in the past and an incident from late last year has now caught up with him. Earlier on Tuesday, charges were announced in connection to a December 2019 incident where a handgun reportedly belonging to the New Orleans star was found on a private plane, which is prohibited due to Weezy F. Baby being a convicted felon.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida has charged the rapper with 1 count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. Weezy — who was convicted of a felony gun charge in NY back in 2009 — faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The charge is for a December 2019 incident where federal agents searched Wayne’s plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. He was a passenger on that plane, which made a stop in Florida on its way to California.

The outlet obtained statements from Wayne’s lawyer, who says his client was given clearance at the airport despite the items that were aboard the vehicle.

“There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person,” Howard Srebnick offered in a statement to TMZ, adding that the charge stems from Wayne’s charges in New York.

Wayne, real name Dwayne Carter, is due in court next month to hear the charges in front of a judge and his legal counsel.

With the news of Lil Wayne’s potential for a return to prison, fans on Twitter have made their comments known and we’ve collected them for viewing below.

