Donald Trump Helping To Free A$AP Rocky, Expect Nothing Less Than The Jig

While celebs and his peers are calling for A$AP Rocky’s release from a Swedish prison, he’s also allegedly getting help from the leader of the free world. Donald Trump claims he’s reaching out to Sweden’s Prime Minister about freeing the Harlem rapper out at the behest of Melania Trump.

Melania said “we gotta help ASAP Rocky” 😳 pic.twitter.com/2e0DWMiqv2 — Vince Valholla (@VinceValholla) July 19, 2019

Today (July 19), while speaking to press in the Oval Office, Trump said his wife Melania Trump had brought the situation to his attention. He even said many of African-American friend had been calling him about the matter—yeah, right (see above).

Later on, the Russia-approved President took to Twitter to say that he spoke to Kanye West about the situation. This falls in line with the earlier story of Kim Kardashian reaching out to her White House connects on Rocky’s behalf.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

First off, let’s keep in mind that Donald Trump is a racist and a liar, period. Maybe he is indeed “pulling strings” for Pretty Flacko, but everything Cheeto does is transactional. He isn’t doing this out of the goodness of his heart, he surely will want some sort of quid pro quo.

What could that possibly entail? Who knows. But you can bet that if best-case scenario Rocky is freed, Trump will expect nothing less than having his ass gratuitously kissed. You can also bet Trump will use the circumstances as “proof” that he isn’t racist and that Black people should vote for him. He betrayed his intentions since he had to mention “African-Americans” reaching out while expecting us to believe Melania is familiar with A$AP Rocky’s music.

A good deed doesn’t excuse all the racist ish Donald Trump has and continues to say and do.

Ultimately, though, free A$AP Rocky. Sweden is on some bullsh*t.

Peep Twitter’s reaction to this turn of events below.

