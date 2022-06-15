Don Lemon Faces Scrutiny After Asking About President Joe Biden’s “Stamina”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Don Lemon Catches Wrath Of Twitter For President Biden Question

Don Lemon is currently enduring a barrage of backlash after posing a question during an episode of his nightly news program. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre fielded a question regarding the “stamina” of President Joe Biden, prompting Jean-Pierre to react briskly.

During a Tuesday (June 14) episode of Don Lemon Tonight, Lemon wondered if President Biden, currently 79, would physically and mentally be up to the task of running in the next presidential election.

“Does the president have the stamina, physically and mentally, do you think to continue on even after 2024?” Lemon asked. Jean-Pierre was visibly taken aback and brushed aside Lemon’s inquiry with a laugh.

“Don! You’re asking me this question! Oh my gosh,” Jean-Pierre exclaimed in response before continuing her comment.

She added, “He’s the president of the United States. I can’t even keep up with him. That is not a question that we should be even asking.”

Biden’s age is a frequent discussion of pundits on both sides, and the president’s time on Earth was a point of attack by former president Donald Trump, he himself in his 70s. What seemed to rankle many online is that the topic of Biden’s age is a talking point of the president’s opponents despite Trump being just three years younger at 76.

Outsider reaction is pointing to the fact that conservative pundits continually take digs at Biden’s cognitive abilities in a bid to discredit the job he’s doing in running the country. Further, many feel that CNN often uses its platform and hosts to drive a political wedge of sorts between voter choice while swaying opinions.

Reactions on Twitter to Don Lemon and Karine Jean-Pierre’s conversation regarding President Biden’s cropped up in the wake of the moment and we’ve got those reactions listed down below.

Video courtesy of The Independent.

—

Photo: Getty

Don Lemon Faces Scrutiny After Asking About President Joe Biden’s “Stamina” was originally published on hiphopwired.com