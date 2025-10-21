Listen Live
Music

Doja Cat’s Hottest Instagram Moments

Published on October 21, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango

Source: River Callaway / Getty

Doja Cat has been running up a bag lately.

She jumped onto the scene in 2018 when she dropped the catchy song entitled “Mooo!” She was perceived as a joke at first–after all, she was dressed as a cow in the video while rapping, “B-tch, I’m a cow, bitch, I’m a cowI’m not a cat, I don’t say meow.” Was the song silly? Yes. But the infectious hook jolted the track into virality in a matter of days.

Of course, it didn’t showcase Doja Cat’s –born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini– true rapping ability, but it put her name in circles she previously had never been in and on ton’s of people recommended videos to watch on YouTube. Then, with that new cache to her name, she began to really show off her rapping skills and the ability to create a hook that stuck in your head for days.

Plus, she’d create an equally as memorable visual to go along with the track. One of the best videos has to be the Tyga-assisted Juicy, where she not only gets her bars off but shows off her shape in the name of body positivity while dressing up as fruit.

“Sometimes, I can see my ass from the front,” she told MTV about the suggestive song. “So then I was like, if you can see it from the front, wait until you see it from the back. And then I thought that was the coolest thing in the world, the greatest hook ever.”

In celebration of Doja Cat’s birthday, check out some of her sexiest Instagram shots below.

Doja Cat’s Hottest Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

WIZ Mariah the Scientist Winning Weekend
Contests

Win Tickets to Mariah the Scientist!

Entertainment

The Lo’Down: Cardi B’s Record-Breaking Moves, LeBron vs. Drake Drama

Entertainment

The Lo’ Down: Jimmy Kimmel’s Return & Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci Drama

Entertainment

Pluto Talks ‘Pluto World,’ NBA YoungBoy Collab, and Growth on Morning Hustle

News

Jeff Ruby’s to Close Event Spaces & Relocate Offices Amid Safety Concerns

News

Cincinnati Officials “Cracking Down” After Fountain Square Shooting

25 Items
Music

Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close