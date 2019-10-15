DMX Checked Into Rehab To Avoid A Relapse

DMX is taking care of himself. Reportedly, the Yonkers rapper checked himself into rehab before suffering a relapse as a preemptive measure.

According to TMZ, a source close to X revealed that he has a kid who has been in and out of the hospital. Apparently, due to the stress of the medical issues and performing again, X was feeling the temptation to use again. So the “Get At Me Dog” rapper checked into rehab to help him cope with and balance his work and home life.

Respect.

Peep some of the support for X below.

