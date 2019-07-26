CLOSE
Diddy Appears to be Dating 22 Year Old Lori Harvey, Twitter Reacts

Posted July 26, 2019

DJ Khaled Holds Special Press Conference

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


So, how many of you all have had your son’s sloppy seconds?

Hey calm down, I didn’t mean it like that.

What I mean is that Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, used to date Diddy’s son Justin Combs. Now Harvey and Diddy have been linked, supposedly since March, as there were even rumors of a potential engagement after Lori was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her right finger at an event a few months ago.

Whew. You got all that?

Here’s what the social media experts had to say!

Diddy Appears to be Dating 22 Year Old Lori Harvey, Twitter Reacts was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

