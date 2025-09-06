Deep, Deep, Undercover: Mike Johnson Claims Donald Trump Was Working As An FBI Informant In The Jeffery Epstein Case, X Ain’t Buying It

MAGA Stephen Colbert, aka Mike Johnson, dropped a bombshell regarding Donald Trump’s involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein case that has people collectively rolling their eyes.

While being questioned by CNN reporter Manu Raju on Thursday, the Speaker of the House was asked about his orange lord and savior, Donald Trump, trying his best to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein by claiming the recent call for the release of the Epstein files is a “democratic hoax.”

In response, Johnson dropped a revelation not many people knew about, because it’s probably not even close to the truth, allegedly, Donald Trump was working as an FBI Informant in the case.

"What Trump is referring to is the hoax that the Democrats are using to try to attack him," Johnson told Raju.

“He has never said or suggested or implied—I’ve talked to him about this many times, many times. He is horrified. It’s been misrepresented,” Johnson said.” He’s not saying that what Epstein did is a hoax. It’s a terrible, unspeakable evil. He believes that himself. When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago. He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down.”

“The president knows and has great sympathy for the women who have suffered these unspeakable harms. It is detestable to him,” Johnson said.

“He and I have spoken about this as recently as 24 hours ago. What he’s talking about is the Democrats who are doing this with impure motives. If they cared so much about this, why didn’t they do something during the four years of the Biden administration when the Biden DOJ had all the records?”

Riiiigggghhhhttt.

Social Media Says Yeaaaahhhhhh Riiiiggghhhhtttt

As expected, many were stunned to hear this, but no one is buying it.

“Lmao trump was an FBI INFORMANT.,, lmao this country so stupid, Jesus,” one reply on X read.

Another post read, “This is cap but if this was true tht would raise the question of how long has Trumpito been as FBI asset?”

Lol, we just need these people to release the files, cause Mike Johnson isn’t helping his homie at all. You can add Trump being an informant to the other gem from Trump, that he allegedly stopped dealing with Epstein because he was “taking” young female workers from his gaudy golf club, Mar-a-Lago.

“When I heard about it, I told him, I said: ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people—whether it was spa or not spa—I don’t want you to take our people,'” Trump said. “And he was fine, and then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said: ‘Out of here!'”

Bruh.

Deep, Deep, Undercover: Mike Johnson Claims Donald Trump Was Working As An FBI Informant In The Jeffery Epstein Case, X Ain’t Buying It was originally published on hiphopwired.com

