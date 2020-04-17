DaBaby’s New ‘Blame It On Baby’ Album Has Twitter Pointing Fingers

DaBaby dropped his new album, Blame It On Baby, and it’s loaded with the features. The North Carolina rapper’s new project his Twitter debating whether or not it’s full of fresh slaps or just more of the same ol same ol.

The album is the follow up to late 2019’s Kirk, and features the likes of Future, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Ashanti, among others.

“This album shows that no one is as versatile as me in the game right now; especially this early in their mainstream career,” says DaBaby via a press statement. “During the creative process of Blame it on Baby, I made sure that every single song had the potential to be a hit.”

At least one track getting plenty of early attention is “Nasty,” featuring Ashanti and Megan Thee Stallion.

DaBaby knew what he was doing dropping nasty during quarantine 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) April 17, 2020

Check out what the ever-opinionated Internets has to say about Blame It On Baby below.

