HomeFeature Story

Cuteness Overload: 15 Adorable Photos of Sienna Wilson

Posted April 29, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


Ciara and Russell Wilson’s adorable daughter Sienna celebrated her fourth birthday yesterday (April 28). She and a few of her friend’s had a backyard party to celebrate in their glamorous dresses. Sienna is the celebrity couple’s first child together, and Russell shared a heartfelt message on Instagram to honor her special day. He affectionately refers to her as the “Great Negotiator,” and Ciara comments “I wonder where she gets her negotiating skills from.”

Russell describes his lovable daughter as “an amazing, loving, intelligent, courageous soul.” Ciara and Russell shared a number of photos and videos from her special day full of birthday festivities with friends and family. There’s a lot of sassiness, an overload of cuteness and some brother-sisterly love between Si Si and her older brother Future. The family of five recently expanded with the youngest son Win. Both Ciara and Russ have enough love to give all of their children, especially on their special day.

Take a look at a gallery of Sienna’s cutest photos enjoying life with her family, little friends and adorable kid outfits. Be careful not to get too much fro envy from her beautiful natural mane.

Cuteness Overload: 15 Adorable Photos of Sienna Wilson  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. A Light In Every Room

Source:ciara

2. Quarantine But Make It Cute

Source:dangerusswilson

3. Big Bro

Source:ciara

4. Easter Never Looked So Cute

Source:ciara

5. Si Si & B.B.

Source:ciara

6. Mommy and Me

Source:ciara

7. Si Si Understood the Assignment

Source:dangerusswilson

8. Joy & Adventure

Source:ciara

9. That’s My Best Friend

Source:ciara

10. His Baby Girl

Source:dangerusswilson

11. Sienna Did The Ski Challenge First

Source:ciara

12. Girl Power

Source:ciara

13. It’s The Fro For Us

Source:ciara

14. Cuteness Overload

Source:ciara

15. Si Si Gets The Girly Fits Off

Source:ciara
Latest
4 items
Red Carpet Rundown: Janet Mock Stuns At ‘Pose’…
 19 hours ago
04.30.21
Aoki Lee Simmons Debuts New Look In Muze…
 20 hours ago
04.30.21
‘Friday’ Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s Cause Of Death…
 20 hours ago
04.30.21
6 items
6 Essential NYX Cosmetics Products You Need For…
 22 hours ago
04.30.21
Photos
Close