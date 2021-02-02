CourtsideKaren Trends After Fans Ejected After Verbal Confrontation With LeBron James in Atlanta

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

Referees had to kick out “A Karen” at a Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks game for arguing withon the floor.

An Atlanta Hawks fans who’ve been identified on social media as Juliana Carlos and Chris Carlos, and known LeBron haters, got hostile with James while sitting front row of the game.

According to ESPN, the courtside fan was upset at an exchange between her husband and the NBA star. Reportedly in the video, Juliana Carlos said, “Shut the f— up. Don’t talk to my husband like that,” while pulling her mask down. It is required that all game attendees wear their masks during the event.

After the couple was escorted out of the event, Carlos posted a selfie-style video to her social media to explain her side of the dispute.

PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021

“So, I’m minding my own business, and Chris has been a Hawks fan forever. He’s been watching the games for 10 years. Whatever, he has this issue with LeBron. I don’t have an issue with LeBron. I don’t give a f— about LeBron,” she says in the video. “Anyway, I’m minding my own business, drinking my [beverage], having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband, and I see this and I stand up. And I go, ‘Don’t f—ing talk to my husband.’ And he looks at me and he goes, ‘Sit the f— down, bitch.’ And I go, ‘Don’t f—ing call me a bitch. You sit the f— down. Get the f— out of here. Don’t f—ing talk to my husband like that.’”

Postgame, LeBron James seemed very unbothered by the situation and thrived on just having fans returning to the courts. “At the end of the day, I’m happy fans are back in the building,” he said after putting up 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help L.A. to the road win. “I miss that interaction. I need that interaction; we as players need that interaction. I don’t feel like it was warranted to be kicked out.”

"At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building. … I miss that interaction. … We as players need that interaction." LeBron on his interaction with spectators in Atlanta on Monday: pic.twitter.com/spWDITZqkl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

He says he thinks that alcohol may have been the main reason he didn’t take it seriously. “I love our fans,” James reiterated. “Laker Nation and everybody else that’s against Laker Nation. It just feels better. Fans in the stands is just — it’s just better. It’s better for everybody — especially on the last game of a 14-day road trip.”

LeBron later went to his Twitter naming the woman “Courtside Karen”.

Check out some of the fan’s reactions below.

#CourtsideKaren Trends After Fans Ejected After Verbal Confrontation With LeBron James in Atlanta was originally published on themorninghustle.com