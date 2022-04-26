Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Forget the runway, courtside fashion is where it’s at! While most sports fanatics attend the NBA basketball games to actually watch the game, we style lovers attend the game to peep the fashion. When stars come out to these sporting events, they usually rock some of their finest threads and sit right in the floor seats where the cameras can catch them. The celebrity men are sometimes known for keeping their attire simple and cool when perched courtside; the women, however, show up and show out.

Sitting sidelines at a high-profile NBA game has been a thing with celebrities for years. Notable stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna have given us head-to-toe looks on the sidelines, and while the crowd was cheering for their favorite NBA player, we were clapping for their ensembles. Below are a few of the times our favorites, like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Mary J. Blige, had fashion slam dunks sitting courtside.

