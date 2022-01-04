LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

is trending, which means she either posted athat send her name to the top of the trending charts or Khloe Kardashian is in the headlines. This time around, it’s the latter.owned up to fathering a child outside his relationship with Khloe Kardashian following positive paternity test results — as if we needed the proof.

Naturally, #BlackTwitter recalled when Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the clan ousted Jordyn when they found out Tristan had inappropriately kissed the young model after a night partying, but forgave Tristan. Now look at em. Tristan has again showed his true colors, but Jordyn, on the other hand, is thriving in a relationship with her baller boo Karl Towns.

Townes spoils Jordyn, supports her every business endeavor and defends her righteously. This Christmas, he brought her a Porsche. She posted a photo of the fly chocolate whip on Instagram with the caption, “I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!?”

And that’s just one of the many lavish gift he’s blessed the former Masked Singer contestant with because his love is priceless. On behalf of Jordyn and Karl being #couplegoals, here’s 10 times they slayed together.

Couple Goals: 10 Times Jordyn Woods & Karl Towns Slayed Together was originally published on hellobeautiful.com