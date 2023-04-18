Could Browns Games Move to Columbus ‘For Years’ While Stadium is Rebuilt?

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a lot of chatter today that the Cleveland Browns may move their home games to the city of Columbus “for years” while their current stadium undergoes major reconstruction. As expected, this news has sparked a firestorm amongst Browns fans.

This original idea about the move comes from the NEOtransblog and was written by Ken Prendergast. It’s worth noting, however, that several local news outlets, including WKYC, have already come out to say that this move is highly unlikely.

In the blog post, Prendergast suggests that moving Browns games to Columbus during upcoming renovations is “highly likely”, but that information has not been confirmed by anyone who works for the NFL or the Browns.

So the question is, will Cleveland move their beloved football team to Columbus?

The answer? Probably not.

But that hasn’t stopped folks on the internet from chiming in with their own opinions!

