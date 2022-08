COMICPALOOZA 2022: Come for the Action, Stay For The Cosplay [PHOTOS]

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

is by far the largest annual, multi-genre, comic book, science fiction, anime, gaming, and pop-culture convention in the Southern United States, and it returned in force to the George R. Brown Convention Center this past weekend for a weekend of anime, comics, gaming, literature, cosplay and more!

Cosplay

Cosplay is one of the biggest draws and most exciting spectacles at Comicpalooza, and this year did not disappoint, with talented designers and great looks from a litany of genres. Even Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee popped by to take it all in.

