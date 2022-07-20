HomeBreaking News

COMICPALOOZA 2022: Check Out These Cool Cars! [PHOTOS]

COMICPALOOZA is by far the largest annual, multi-genre, comic book, science fiction, anime, gaming, and pop-culture convention in the Southern United States, and it returned in force to the George R. Brown Convention Center this past weekend for a weekend of anime, comics, gaming, literature, cosplay and more!

Car Show

The hottest cars on the block returned to Comicpalooza in force as a part of the Itasha Showdown! Painted, wrapped, and designed with beloved anime and other pop-culture fandoms in mind, there was something to catch everyone’s eye.

Take a look at our favorite Comic Car Show moments in the gallery below!

