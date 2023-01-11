Collab King: Pharrell’s Freshest And Finest Brand Partnerships

The term Renaissance Man often gets thrown around generously, in some cases too generous, to describe any Hollywood heavyweight with more than one hustle. However, one person who has undoubtedly proven the moniker 20-times over is the myth and legend himself,

That’s why it comes as no surprise that Skateboard P will be receiving this year’s “Music Innovation Honor” at the 2023 Urban One Honors airing on MLK Day (Jan 16).

A longtime one-name wonder, Pharrell’s track record in the industry is one that could easily spark both admiration and envy alike, transcending the odds to become a pioneering curator in the worlds of music, fashion, film, art, health & wellness, environmentalism and many other fields. That ambidextrous quality mainly comes from the “Happy” hitmaker’s knack for working well alongside others, as we’ve seen play out swimmingly in a handful of brand collaborations over the past two decades and counting.

Whether he’s making fresh kicks for adidas, designing sought-after clothing from high-end to streetwear, getting our skincare routines as close to perfection as his personal age-defying regime or simply just becoming an all-around art guru, Pharrell has constantly made it clear that anything he touches turns to gold.

….or diamond. Maybe even pearl! Did we mention that Pharrell is quite the jewelry aficionado as well?

Take a look below at a few reasons why Pharrell will receive the Music Innovation Honor at this year’s Urban One Honors, airing on MLK Day at 7P/6C via TV One. Let us know which ones you might’ve copped for yourselves:

