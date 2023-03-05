Chris Rock Slams Will Smith & Jada During Netflix Live Show, Twitter Critiques The Slander

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

You knew it was going to happen. During his Netflix live show on Saturday night (March 4), Chris Rock: Selective Outrage , in Baltimore, Chris Rock pretty much eviscerated Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith with all the pent-up slander he could muster, but it’s not being universally applauded.

By now you know the story, after a flippant joke Rock told about his wife during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Smith proceeded to walk onto the stage and smack fire out of the comedian. There were apologies, suspensions, debates, more apologies, but Rock never really went in depth about the incident.

Until last night.

Rock had a whole set with some potent, and a-ight, jokes (we predict coming for Meghan Markle ain’t gonna fly), but you knew most people were waiting to here what he had to say about that. And he didn’t disappoint.

“I got smacked at the f*cking Oscars by this motherf*cker. And people like, did it hurt? It still hurts,” said Rock said. “I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears.”

But Rock saved the most fiery stuff for Jada, who he said “started this sh*t.”

“Everybody in here has been cheated on,” said Rock, referencing the Smith’s infamous Red Table Talk where they discussed Jada’s entanglement with August Alsina. “None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television.” After mentioning how everyone was calling Smith a b*tch after that moment, Rock added, “Everybody, and who’s he hit? Me. A ni**a he knows he could beat. That is some bitch ass sh*t.”

However, although he got his full roast on, there are people who don’t think he did much to help the situation and are quite critical of his performance. For instance, he still called Pinkett-Smith out of her name and plenty of people are taking note of potential misogynoir.

Another recurring criticism is Rock telling people to be careful of what they say in front of white people, but he sure had know problem going in on Black people in front of them himself.

See more reactions in the gallery. Tell us what you think in the comments.

