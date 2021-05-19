Chloe Bailey Breaks The Internet…AGAIN [Photos]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chloe Bailey has done it once again..breaking the internet and breaking out hearts. The 22-year-old star has used social media to show off her talents, bubbly personality & how gorgeous she is! Beyonce’s prodigy is grown now and has become a hot commodity out in these streets.

This isn’t the first time the eldest of the sister singing group Chloe X Halle has embraced her sexuality, showed off her confidence and fit body, and “won” a TikTok challenge just by doing so. Earlier this year, she completely obliterated the #bussitchallenge when she shocked us all by debuting her submission as one of the first posts on her new Instagram account, separate from her sister Halle. In the video, Chloe dropped it low and bared it all, showing us her sexy and confident side. That video received almost 1m views on Instagram, causing Chloe to trend and fans crowning her the winner of the viral challenge.

Check out some thirst traps from Ms.Bailey that will leave you speechless. Proceed with caution!

Photos below

