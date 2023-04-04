101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Chlöe Bailey and a slew of celebrity A-listers shined at the premiere of Praise This in Atlanta on April 3. Donning a long yellow corset gown with a flowing train, Bailey, 24, turned heads as she stopped to pose for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

The star’s intricate dress featured several sheer cutouts that showed off her bodacious frame and cinched waist. Bailey paired the angelic look with shiny kitten heels and a thin silver cross chain. The singer, who recently flexed her acting chops in the popular Amazon Prime thriller Swarm, dyed her luscious locs auburn for the big occasion.

Bailey will wow fans in Praise This when the film hits Peacock on April 7. In the Tina Gordon-directed project, the star will play Sam, a church choir member who helps to prime her underdog praise team for the national gospel singing championship. Tristan Mack Wilds, Cocoa Brown, and Quavo also appear in the buzzing film.

During a recent interview with POPSUGAR, Bailey said she could relate to her on-screen character’s gospel roots and ambition.

“I’ve never been in a youth choir per se, but in school, I was a part of the actual choir. And from time to time, visiting our grandparents in South Carolina, we would be singing in front of the church, singing our hearts out. It was just so fun bringing my love of music and acting and God together within this space,” the “Have Mercy” singer said.

“I shy from speaking my mind as openly as she does, but the producer-engineer side of us is definitely the same,” the star added. “Sam speaks things into existence that she wants. Any of us as aspiring musicians — we have those Grammy speeches that we tell ourselves in the shower and in the mirrors.”

Chlöe Bailey wasn’t the only celebrity that sizzled on the red carpet. Here are a few more celebs that shined at the world premiere of Praise This.

Chlöe Bailey And More Shine At The ‘Praise This’ Red Carpet Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com