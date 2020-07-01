Chatty Patty August Alsina Says Will Smith Gave Blessing To Date Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina is back on the scene with a new studio album and is in total rollout mode, as evidenced by an explosive new interview that dropped on Tuesday (June 30). The R&B singer all but confirmed longstanding rumors that he and Jada Pinkett Smith had a romantic relationship, adding thatgave him the green light to do so.

Via his YouTube channel, Alsina, 27, sat with Angela Yee for a candid chat about the singer’s health issues, his latest project The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, and the stateofEMERGEncy: The Rise of August Alsina documentary series that covers the span of his career and his continued growth as an artist.

However, what has social media abuzz is Alsina shining light on the whispers that have gone around in connection to the rumored relationship with Pinkett Smith. After teasing the relationship via his music, Alsina told Yee flat out that there was indeed a situation and Smith signed off on it.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation, due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times. And it not involving romanticism…He gave me his blessing…I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life,” Alsina said.

As one can imagine, the bombshell sent shockwaves throughout the industry with sleuths putting their evidence together to see if the claim had any validity. Given that Alsina appeared to be very close to the Smith family and was featured in several photos with Pinkett Smith, it all lined up well for the rumor mill to churn out their theories.

A rep for Pinkett Smith issued a brief statement aimed at Alsina’s claims, simply stating that it was “absolutely not true.”

Given the sensationalism of it all, Twitter has been active with the reactions and we’ve got the best and varied responses we could find listed out below.

The full interview is also posted below and you can hop to around the 16:00-minute mark for the Jada Pinkett Smith portion.

