Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Capricorns

Posted January 7, 2019

As the last sign of the zodiac, Capricorn’s are practical, ambitious and wise. They’re ruled by the planet Saturn and are represented by sea goat, a mythological creature with the body of a goat and tail of a fish, according to Allure.com.

Their ambition fuels their desire for success, making them the perfect signs to reach A-list status.

Check out these famous Capricorns when you keep clicking.

1. John Legend

John Legend Source:Getty

December 28

2. LeBron James

LeBron James Source:Getty

December 30

3. Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut Source:Getty

January 1

4. Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. Source:Getty

January 2

5. Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs Source:Getty

January 2

6. Jill Marie Jones

Jill Marie Jones Source:Getty

 January 4

7. John Singleton

John Singleton Source:Getty

January 6

8. Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy Source:Getty

January 7

9. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Source:Getty

January 11

10. Kim Coles

Kim Coles Source:Getty

January 11

11. Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes Source:Getty

January 13

12. LL Cool J

LL Cool J Source:Getty

January 14

13. Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen Source:Getty

January 16

14. Sade Adu

View this post on Instagram

#sade #TheUltimateCollection 2011.

A post shared by Sade (@sade) on

January 16

15. Aaliyah

Aaliyah Source:Getty

January 16

16. Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Source:Getty

January 17

17. Betty White

Betty White Source:Getty

January 17

