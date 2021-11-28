Celebrities React To News Of Virgil Abloh’s Passing After Secret Battle With Cancer

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Virgil Abloh, founder of the luxury streetwear brand, Off-White, and artistic director of men’s fashion at Louis Vuitton has died on Sunday, November 28 at 41-years-old. According to a social media statement made by Virgil’s Instagram account, the legendary fashion designer was privately battling an aggressive form of cancer for many years which caused him to undergo numerous treatments while continuing to push the culture forward through fashion. The statement read, “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues. For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

The statement continued, “Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations. We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life.”

Following the breaking news, many celebrities took to social media to share their own statements, offering their love and condolences to Virgil Abloh’s family. From Pharrell Williams to Loni Love, see each celeb’s heartfelt message.

