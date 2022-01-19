Tuesday evening, the fashion world took a severe blow with the news of former Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley’s death. The journalist, stylist, creative director, and editor-at-large of Vogue magazine leaves a legacy behind that will inspire others far beyond our current generation. Lending 48 years to the fashion industry, Talley has witnessed and been a part of the change in the industry.
Since his death, friends, fans, and supporters of the fashion pillar took to Instagram to express their condolences. Talley lived a long, complete, and meaningful life. He spent time advising the Obama’s on fashion, served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model, became a New York Times Best Selling Author, and advocated for diversity in the fashion industry.
Talley’s peers are honoring him with heartfelt messages, as they reflect on the man who made major cultural contributions to the fashion game. Take a look at the celebrity reaction to the death of a legend.
Celebrities React To Andre Leon Talley’s Death was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Anna Wintor via Vogue Magazine
Anna Wintor released a statement via the Vogue Magazine Instagram page, honoring the legend who was once the Editor-At-Large of the historical fashion publication.
2. Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks left a heart-warming tribute to her friend and colleague who served as a judge on her hit show, America’s Next Top Model.
3. June Ambrose
Stylist June Ambrose had a personal relationship with Talley. Ambrose posted a carousel of images that showed them sitting front row during fashion week.
4. Zerina Akers
Stylist Zerina Akers also paid homage to the fashion pillar.
5. Diane Von Furstenberg
Fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg reflected on Talley’s unique vision of the world and the friendship they developed over the last 45 years.
6. Zac Posen
Designer Zac Posen also reflected on his 20+ years of friendship with Talley.
7. Marlo Hampton
Marlo Hampton posted a photo of herself and Talley, stating he was an inspiration to her.
8. Christian Siriano
Designer Christian Siriano calls Talley a “forever icon who changed the game for so many.”
9. Kerry Washington
“The whole afterlife is going to be just too fabulous now,” Kerry Washington wrote.
10. Tyson Beckford
Model Tyson Beckford reflected on how honorable it was to be able to work with Talley in the past.
11. Phaedra Parks
Phaedra Parks wrote a lengthy caption depicting Talley’s inspirational contributions to the fashion industry.
12. Rachel Zoe
Designer Rachel Zoe reflected on how gentle, sweet, and loving Talley was.
13. Rick Owens
Designer Rick Owens recalled the time Talley called him on his land line and suggested he meet Anna Wintor, thus starting his fashion career.
14. Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner shared an intimate family photo of Talley, her family, and other fashion notables at Valentino’s home to celebrate Kim and Kanye’s wedding.
15. Pat McGrath
Beauty guru Pat McGrath left kind words regarding the death of Talley.