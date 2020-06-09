is the latest celebrity to take a definitive stance by joining the protests around the nation. The known Trump supporter showed up to walk with the people of Chicago a day after donating $2 million to the movement and setting up a college fund for George Floyd’s daughter. He also made separate donations to the Arbery and Taylor families,

And he isn’t the only one. KeKe Palmer, Porsha Williams, Michael B Jordan, Jamie Fox, Tank, J Cole, Kehlani, Kendrick Sampson, Halsey, Nick Cannon and Ariana Grande have taken to the streets to fight for demand justice for George Floyd and equal rights under the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Floyd took his last breath under the knee of police officer Derek Chauvin, who used the illegal restraint while arresting Floyd on suspicion of counterfeiting.

Floyd’s brazen killing led to an uprising around the world. At this point, all 50 states have led protests against the police and outside the White House for President Trump to see.

See which of your favorite celebs are out on the front lines and using their platform for change.

Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests was originally published on hellobeautiful.com