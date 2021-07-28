LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

There’s been a lot of chatter regardingandearly departure from the Tokyo Olympics. While the world is used to seeing athletes ignore their bodies and mental well-beings to power through challenges, both Biles and Osaka are changing the narrative.

Since the news broke, celebrities took to social media to show their support for Biles. From our forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama to boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, people stood in solidarity to support the 24-year old gymnast who has won a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals.

Early this morning, the USA Gymnastics twitter account updated us on the final status of Simone’s decision and reinforced why she is indeed a role model to the rest of the world.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many,” they wrote.

In case you missed it, here are some other celebrities that used their voice to stand with our forever champion, Simone Biles.

Celebrities Flood Simone Biles With Support Over Her Tokyo Olympics Withdrawl was originally published on hellobeautiful.com