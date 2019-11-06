CLOSE
Celebrating Stars From Across The Pond

Posted 10 hours ago

Did you know that some of the hottest stars in Hollywood are from the United Kingdom including Daniel Kaluuya, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Cynthia Erivo?

I know, I know, many of you are like, “Duh, we know that”, but you’ll be surprised how many people still do not know that Idris Elba is not from the United States!

Check out the list below to learn about some more British imports and let us know if any surprised you in the comment section below.

1. David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo Source:Getty

2. Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton Source:Getty

3. Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya Source:Getty

4. Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith Source:Lourdes Sukari

5. Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor Source:Getty

6. Marsha Ambrosius

Marsha Ambrosius Source:Getty

7. Idris Elba

Idris Elba Source:Getty

8. Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis Source:Getty

9. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

10. Ella Mai

Ella Mai Source:On-SitePhotos.com
