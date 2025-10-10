Listen Live
Pop Culture

Cassius Gems: Celebrate Mya’s Birthday With Her Hottest Instagram Moments

Published on October 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mya Performs Acoustic Set In Sydney

Source: Don Arnold / Getty

A

birthday celebration is in order for a real one.

Today, R&B songstress Mya celebrates her 46th birthday. The D.C. native first rose to fame back in the early aughts with hits like “Take Me There”, “Case of the Ex” and “Free” which earned her a Grammy Nomination. She even get featured on the cult classic “Best of Me, Part 2” alongside Jay Z.

Other than her soothing voice, Mya has been a mainstay in the culture for always looking good and staying youthful. She credits her features to her all-natural vegan diet after switching from being a longtime vegetarian.

“It’s definitely helping me because I don’t have to work out as hard. I still have to maintain a healthy physique so I still have work to do but it’s just not as difficult and I look better and feel better than I did a couple of years ago when I was not vegan,” Mya told SOHH in 2016.

In honor of Mya’s birthday, we rounded up some of her hottest Instagram pics, which you can check out below.

Cassius Gems: Celebrate Mya’s Birthday With Her Hottest Instagram Moments  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. All smiles

2. You love to see it

3. Show time

4. off guard

5. My beach is better

6.

7. Face card

8. While In nature

9. Self care sunday

10.

11.

12.

13. bare face

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

More from 101.1 The Wiz
Trending
Entertainment

The Lo’Down: Cardi B’s Record-Breaking Moves, LeBron vs. Drake Drama

Entertainment

The Lo’ Down: Jimmy Kimmel’s Return & Young Thug vs. YFN Lucci Drama

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

20 Items
News

The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

25 Items
Music

Jermaine Dupri Crowned Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Producer of the 21st Century

Pop Culture

Jimalita Tillman Opens Up on $20M Lawsuit in Morning Hustle Exclusive

Entertainment

Phil Thornton’s Journey: Biggie, Luther, and Beyond

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close