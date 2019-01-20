Tomi Lahren tried to come for Cardi B on Twitter. As you can already guess, it’s not going so well for the political hack as the Bronx rapper proceeded to sharply drag for all the filth.

Bardi succinctly responded to Tomi’s tweet, saying, “Leave me alone I will dog walk you.”

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Tomi’s headass tweet was in response to an Instagram post from Cardi where she suggests Trump supporters should work for free during the shutdown since their Dear Leader is the cause of people not getting their dough. She captioned said message with, “mAkE aMeRicA GrEaT AgAIn ! Headass.”

Where is the lie? And she wasn’t finished.

You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP! https://t.co/khRpoOt16B — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Anyway, peep the hilarious responses to Tomi getting fully-gathered in the gallery. Cardi B and Wale got collab now.

Cardi B Threatens To Dog Walk Mayo Marionette Tomi Lahren, Twitter Is Delighted was originally published on hiphopwired.com